RH (RH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

RH (NYSE: RH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RH (RH) by analysts is $312.33, which is -$49.06 below the current market price. The public float for RH is 18.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.19% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of RH was 775.75K shares.

RH) stock’s latest price update

RH (NYSE: RH)’s stock price has soared by 6.31 in relation to previous closing price of 333.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Over the past three months, the stock price of RH ( RH, Financial), a luxury retailer in the cyclical retail industry, has seen a significant increase of 29.99%. The current stock price stands at $347.96, up from $259.36 three months ago.

RH’s Market Performance

RH (RH) has seen a -2.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.97% decline in the past month and a 38.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for RH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.36% for RH’s stock, with a 21.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for RH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $300 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RH Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RH fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $376.96. In addition, RH saw 32.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RH starting from DEMILIO MARK S, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $305.24 back on Jun 27. After this action, DEMILIO MARK S now owns 14,480 shares of RH, valued at $610,473 using the latest closing price.

Lee Edward T sale 1,400 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Lee Edward T is holding 2,624 shares at $420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.78 for the present operating margin

+50.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for RH stands at +14.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on RH (RH), the company’s capital structure generated 477.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.69. Total debt to assets is 70.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 461.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, RH (RH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.