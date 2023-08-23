Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) has increased by 1.94 when compared to last closing price of 17.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-14 that Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. RVNC, -3.81% gained 8% premarket on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the biotech company’s Daxxify injection for treatment of cervical dystonia in adults. Cervical dystonia is a chronic disease that causes painful, involuntary neck muscle contractions and affects about 60,000 people in the U.S. Daxxify, a Botox competitor, previously received FDA approval late last year for the temporary improvement of frown lines.

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is $39.83, which is $21.38 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 85.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVNC on August 23, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has seen a -4.84% decrease in the past week, with a -21.40% drop in the past month, and a -44.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for RVNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.19% for RVNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $20 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVNC Trading at -24.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -20.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.61. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Foley Mark J, who sale 26,279 shares at the price of $22.57 back on Aug 03. After this action, Foley Mark J now owns 840,375 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $593,151 using the latest closing price.

Foley Mark J, the CEO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 26,279 shares at $24.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Foley Mark J is holding 866,654 shares at $655,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53. Equity return is now at value -903.30, with -58.70 for asset returns.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.