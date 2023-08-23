Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RVP is at 2.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVP is 12.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for RVP on August 23, 2023 was 45.96K shares.

RVP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) has jumped by 14.41 compared to previous close of 1.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-01-26 that Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) is a hidden gem trading below our assessed liquidation value of $2.25 per share. The company is well-positioned to get back into profitable territory soon.

RVP’s Market Performance

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) has seen a 9.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.48% gain in the past month and a 4.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for RVP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.45% for RVP’s stock, with a -23.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVP Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1470. In addition, Retractable Technologies Inc. saw -22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 29. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 688,575 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc., valued at $4,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Retractable Technologies Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 3,688,575 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.90 for the present operating margin

+29.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. stands at +5.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.67. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.