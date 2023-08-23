Regis Corporation (RGS) Stock Faces 5.43% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Regis Corporation (RGS) has gone down by -8.14% for the week, with a -14.40% drop in the past month and a 10.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.71% for RGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.72% for RGS’s stock, with a -8.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regis Corporation (RGS) is $2.00, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for RGS is 40.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGS on August 23, 2023 was 115.82K shares.

RGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) has plunged by -9.61 when compared to previous closing price of 1.25, but the company has seen a -8.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-16 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens on August 23, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss its corporate developments and financial performance. To participate in the live webcast, interested parties may register here or register by.

RGS Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -23.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS fell by -14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2493. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.17 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -16.83. The total capital return value is set at -2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Regis Corporation (RGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.