Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has decreased by -1.95 when compared to last closing price of 32.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-04 that MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street’s top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is $34.52, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for RRC is 233.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRC on August 23, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stock saw an increase of -0.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.07% and a quarterly increase of 7.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for RRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $38 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRC Trading at 5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 26.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Spiller Reginal, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $26.80 back on Jun 15. After this action, Spiller Reginal now owns 16,713 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $52,260 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corporation, sale 32,000 shares at $27.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 250,738 shares at $866,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return is now at value 56.60, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.