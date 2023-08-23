Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)’s stock price has soared by 3.36 in relation to previous closing price of 1.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-14 that Are penny stocks worth it? The answer to that question depends heavily on who you ask.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is $9.50, which is $8.02 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 46.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QUBT on August 23, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

QUBT stock saw a decrease of 10.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.60% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.00% for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for QUBT’s stock, with a -18.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2165. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Jul 28. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 926,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc., valued at $18,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. The total capital return value is set at -72.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.18.

Based on Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 341.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.