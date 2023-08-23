Prudential plc (PUK) Stock Observes -11.61% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Prudential plc (PUK) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a -12.09% drop in the past month, and a -14.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for PUK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.59% for PUK’s stock, with a -11.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is above average at 33.78x. The 36-month beta value for PUK is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PUK is $39.27, which is $11.45 above than the current price. The public float for PUK is 1.38B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of PUK on August 23, 2023 was 447.86K shares.

PUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) has jumped by 2.15 compared to previous close of 24.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-01 that Prudential has been grappling with strict COVID containment policies in Greater China, which has battered its business in Hong Kong. Although still well down from pre-COVID levels, there are signs that visitor numbers and business are recovering. Along with a recovery in Hong Kong, Prudential has great growth prospects in developing Asian markets.

PUK Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUK fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.93. In addition, Prudential plc saw -10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PUK

The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.61. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential plc (PUK), the company’s capital structure generated 33.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Prudential plc (PUK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.