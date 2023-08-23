Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Stock Sees a-2.34 Decrease

In the past week, PHUN stock has gone down by -2.34%, with a monthly decline of -13.98% and a quarterly plunge of -49.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for Phunware Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.23% for PHUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHUN is 10.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is $1.63, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for PHUN is 111.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% of that float. On August 23, 2023, PHUN’s average trading volume was 2.42M shares.

PHUN) stock’s latest price update

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Phunware (PHUN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at -26.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -22.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3653. In addition, Phunware Inc. saw -58.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Costello Ryan, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Dec 14. After this action, Costello Ryan now owns 188,776 shares of Phunware Inc., valued at $18,404 using the latest closing price.

KNITOWSKI ALAN S, the Chief Executive Officer of Phunware Inc., sale 259,722 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that KNITOWSKI ALAN S is holding 803,713 shares at $239,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -176.60, with -88.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.