PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has seen a -11.89% decrease in the past week, with a -34.43% drop in the past month, and a -63.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for PXMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.67% for PXMD’s stock, with a -66.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXMD is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PXMD is 5.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.43% of that float. On August 23, 2023, PXMD’s average trading volume was 733.19K shares.

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.41 in comparison to its previous close of 0.61, however, the company has experienced a -11.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-24 that Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD ) is experiencing a full range of emotions following an initial spike in the market today. Earlier this morning, the company announced encouraging top-line results from its Phase 3 trial of PAX-101 (intravenous suramin), which met its primary endpoint.

PXMD Trading at -29.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6376. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -72.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 3,495 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Mar 09. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 541,633 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $5,033 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Chief Operating Officer of PaxMedica Inc., sale 3,371 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 288,452 shares at $4,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Based on PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.