ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRZO is 3.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRZO on August 23, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

PRZO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) has increased by 8.40 when compared to last closing price of 1.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

PRZO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.67% for PRZO’s stock, with a -26.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRZO Trading at -26.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.92% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO rose by +13.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd. saw -64.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.