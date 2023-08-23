NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) by analysts is $6.65, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for NBY is 3.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of NBY was 211.66K shares.

NBY stock's latest price update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jody Cain – LHA, IR Justin Hall – Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel Tommy Law – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeffrey Cohen – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Welcome to the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

NBY’s Market Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has experienced a 11.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.13% drop in the past month, and a -3.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for NBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for NBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -54.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

NBY Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6711. In addition, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -64.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBY starting from Kunin Jeffrey, who sale 1 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kunin Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2 using the latest closing price.

Kunin Audrey, the Chief Product Officer of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Kunin Audrey is holding 0 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.32 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -112.92. The total capital return value is set at -65.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.20. Equity return is now at value -155.30, with -86.60 for asset returns.

Based on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.20. Total debt to assets is 12.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.