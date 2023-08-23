NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is $5.00, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for NLSP is 19.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NLSP on August 23, 2023 was 147.85K shares.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.49 in comparison to its previous close of 0.82, however, the company has experienced a 17.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-07-03 that Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. NLSP, +19.57% gained 12% premarket on Monday after the Swiss clinical-stage biopharma company said it would proceed with phase 3 clinical studies of Mazindol ER, a treatment for narcolepsy.

NLSP’s Market Performance

NLSP’s stock has risen by 17.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.10% and a quarterly drop of -10.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.79% for NLS Pharmaceutics AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.01% for NLSP’s stock, with a -15.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NLSP Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +26.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLSP rose by +17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8851. In addition, NLS Pharmaceutics AG saw -24.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.