Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nextracker Inc. (NXT) is $50.21, which is $12.72 above the current market price. The public float for NXT is 46.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on August 23, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

The stock price of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has plunged by -0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 36.63, but the company has seen a -10.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-25 that Nextracker (NXT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

NXT’s Market Performance

NXT’s stock has fallen by -10.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.43% and a quarterly drop of -8.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for Nextracker Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.13% for NXT’s stock, with a 0.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXT Trading at -8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT fell by -10.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.49. In addition, Nextracker Inc. saw 19.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 2,518,438 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,760,752 shares of Nextracker Inc., valued at $88,935,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc. stands at +0.06. Equity return is now at value 95.70, with 7.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.