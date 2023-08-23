NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has decreased by -0.28 when compared to last closing price of 10.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-25 that NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is above average at 3.99x. The 36-month beta value for NEX is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEX is $13.43, which is $2.71 above than the current price. The public float for NEX is 201.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume of NEX on August 23, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stock saw a decrease of -2.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.38% and a quarterly a decrease of 27.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for NEX’s stock, with a 15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.75 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEX Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 15.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $11.51 back on Aug 08. After this action, Drummond Robert Wayne Jr now owns 1,303,252 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $1,151,000 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the President & CEO of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 125,000 shares at $11.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 1,403,252 shares at $1,445,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at +9.71. The total capital return value is set at 34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value 69.90, with 33.20 for asset returns.

Based on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 23.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.