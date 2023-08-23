New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is 0.86.

The public float for NEWR is 57.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On August 23, 2023, NEWR’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NEWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) has surged by 0.75 when compared to previous closing price of 84.53, but the company has seen a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-03 that Buyout firms Francisco Partners and TPG saved hundreds of millions of dollars in their $6.5 billion deal to buy New Relic by walking away from negotiations with the business software company in May and then returning two months later with a lower offer, people familiar with the matter said.

NEWR’s Market Performance

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.87% rise in the past month, and a 2.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for NEWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.79% for NEWR’s stock, with a 24.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $95 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEWR Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares surge +15.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.63. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 50.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Lloyd Thomas J., who sale 1,314 shares at the price of $84.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Lloyd Thomas J. now owns 6,540 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $110,376 using the latest closing price.

Staples William, the CEO of New Relic Inc., sale 8,658 shares at $84.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Staples William is holding 123,243 shares at $727,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.79 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -19.47. The total capital return value is set at -16.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.86. Equity return is now at value -49.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on New Relic Inc. (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 161.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.74. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.