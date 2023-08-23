Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has seen a -45.12% decrease in the past week, with a -51.55% drop in the past month, and a -31.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.50% for NMRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.77% for NMRD stock, with a simple moving average of -63.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NMRD is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is $2.50, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for NMRD is 14.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On August 23, 2023, NMRD’s average trading volume was 66.44K shares.

NMRD) stock’s latest price update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD)’s stock price has decreased by -40.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a -45.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-02-16 that Loughborough, England, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable sensors and supporting personalized lifestyle and weight reduction programs, announces that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will participate in a fireside chat at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas 2023 Conference that is being held virtually on February 21 – 24, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at -47.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.15%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD fell by -45.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8229. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc. saw -73.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10803.78 for the present operating margin

-2492.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc. stands at -18358.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 412.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.