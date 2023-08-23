Navigating the Volatility of Knowles Corporation’s (KN) Stock

The stock of Knowles Corporation (KN) has gone down by -0.49% for the week, with a -8.16% drop in the past month and a -1.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.99% for KN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for KN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knowles Corporation (KN) is $19.50, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for KN is 89.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KN on August 23, 2023 was 601.44K shares.

KN) stock’s latest price update

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.12relation to previous closing price of 16.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that Volumes are declining due to weak demand and high customer inventories. Profit margins have recently improved thanks to productivity initiatives and some restructuring efforts. The company’s balance sheet is virtually debt-free, as net debt is just $3 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KN Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, Knowles Corporation saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from SHAVERS CHERYL L, who sale 12,205 shares at the price of $16.61 back on May 18. After this action, SHAVERS CHERYL L now owns 50,772 shares of Knowles Corporation, valued at $202,725 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Raymond D., the SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer of Knowles Corporation, sale 8,490 shares at $16.36 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Cabrera Raymond D. is holding 89,202 shares at $138,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+39.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knowles Corporation stands at -56.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.16. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Knowles Corporation (KN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.10. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knowles Corporation (KN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.