Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) has decreased by -0.73 when compared to last closing price of 13.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-25 that ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. On Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results. Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.muellerwaterproducts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is above average at 28.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is $15.25, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for MWA is 153.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MWA on August 23, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

MWA stock saw a decrease of -1.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.23% for MWA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

MWA Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.55. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc. saw 26.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 4,189 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Dec 06. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 376,499 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc., valued at $47,519 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS LYDIA W, the Director of Mueller Water Products Inc., sale 12,578 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that THOMAS LYDIA W is holding 115,618 shares at $147,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.