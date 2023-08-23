Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is $5.00, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for MSGM is 1.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSGM on August 23, 2023 was 529.82K shares.

The stock of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) has decreased by -14.66 when compared to last closing price of 4.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Motorsport Games (MSGM) second-quarter 2023 results reflect lower digital and mobile games sales, unfavorable pricing and increased operating expenses.

MSGM’s Market Performance

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has experienced a -15.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.70% rise in the past month, and a -16.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.40% for MSGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.52% for MSGM’s stock, with a -35.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on August 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MSGM Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGM fell by -15.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Motorsport Games Inc. saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGM starting from ZOI MIKE, who purchase 441,402 shares at the price of $6.68 back on Feb 01. After this action, ZOI MIKE now owns 1,480,385 shares of Motorsport Games Inc., valued at $2,948,565 using the latest closing price.

ZOI MIKE, the 10% Owner of Motorsport Games Inc., purchase 338,983 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ZOI MIKE is holding 1,038,983 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.11 for the present operating margin

+47.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorsport Games Inc. stands at -348.59. The total capital return value is set at -111.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.18. Equity return is now at value -304.00, with -119.70 for asset returns.

Based on Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 364.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.46. Total debt to assets is 29.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.