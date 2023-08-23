Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Stock Experiences -40.16% Monthly Change

The stock of Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has seen a -25.46% decrease in the past week, with a -40.16% drop in the past month, and a -33.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.68% for MNTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.05% for MNTS’s stock, with a -64.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is $1.13, The public float for MNTS is 95.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNTS on August 23, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

MNTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) has dropped by -11.83 compared to previous close of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Maria Horne – IR John Rood – Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Eric Williams – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Mathison – Singular Research Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Momentus Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and please be advised that this call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2 based on the research report published on July 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MNTS Trading at -29.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares sank -49.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS fell by -25.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3555. In addition, Momentus Inc. saw -70.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Mercado Victorino, who sale 33,189 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Aug 17. After this action, Mercado Victorino now owns 93,096 shares of Momentus Inc., valued at $10,219 using the latest closing price.

Kabot Brian, the Director of Momentus Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Kabot Brian is holding 258,030 shares at $8,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30526.76 for the present operating margin

-662.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Momentus Inc. stands at -31921.07. The total capital return value is set at -82.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.45. Equity return is now at value -243.60, with -107.20 for asset returns.

Based on Momentus Inc. (MNTS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.57. Total debt to assets is 23.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.