Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has increased by 10.55 when compared to last closing price of 1.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-04-21 that Does MEREO BIOPHARMA (MREO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is $4.50, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on August 23, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

The stock of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen a 7.09% increase in the past week, with a 18.17% rise in the past month, and a 13.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for MREO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.84% for MREO’s stock, with a 35.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MREO Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2600. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 82.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The total capital return value is set at -46.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.83.

Based on Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.11. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.