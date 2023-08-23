Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is above average at 37.27x. The 36-month beta value for MA is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MA is $457.90, which is $53.76 above than the current price. The public float for MA is 834.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of MA on August 23, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MA) stock’s latest price update

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.18relation to previous closing price of 393.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Mastercard (MA) unveils Mastercard Send across the UAE to make hassle-free money transfer services and daily payments available for Careem’s customers.

MA’s Market Performance

MA’s stock has risen by 0.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly rise of 3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Mastercard Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for MA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $470 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MA Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MA rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $394.73. In addition, Mastercard Incorporated saw 14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MA starting from Mastercard Foundation, who sale 125,816 shares at the price of $393.54 back on Aug 17. After this action, Mastercard Foundation now owns 98,550,037 shares of Mastercard Incorporated, valued at $49,513,780 using the latest closing price.

Mastercard Foundation, the 10% Owner of Mastercard Incorporated, sale 125,816 shares at $396.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Mastercard Foundation is holding 98,675,853 shares at $49,934,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.63 for the present operating margin

+96.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastercard Incorporated stands at +44.69. The total capital return value is set at 58.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.58. Equity return is now at value 174.20, with 26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mastercard Incorporated (MA), the company’s capital structure generated 234.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.14. Total debt to assets is 38.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.