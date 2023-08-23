Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) has seen a -9.23% decrease in the past week, with a -52.79% drop in the past month, and a -92.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.31% for MRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.92% for MRT’s stock, with a -91.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) is above average at 11.20x. The 36-month beta value for MRT is also noteworthy at -0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MRT is 18.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of MRT on August 23, 2023 was 753.37K shares.

MRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) has decreased by -8.46 when compared to last closing price of 0.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRT Trading at -85.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares sank -46.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRT fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0240. In addition, Marti Technologies Inc. saw -92.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRT

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.