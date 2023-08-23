Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Stock Records -39.23% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has seen a -35.82% decrease in the past week, with a -34.65% drop in the past month, and a -39.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.80% for YVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.76% for YVR’s stock, with a -46.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.

The public float for YVR is 4.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YVR on August 23, 2023 was 90.85K shares.

YVR) stock’s latest price update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.88 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -35.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-10 that How to make money with penny stocks using price and volume breakouts The post Penny Stock Trading: A Guide to Price and Volume Breakouts appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

YVR Trading at -33.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.20%, as shares sank -36.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YVR fell by -35.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6087. In addition, Liquid Media Group Ltd. saw -38.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-800.69 for the present operating margin

-365.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at -1664.44. The total capital return value is set at -78.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -174.26.

Based on Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.00. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.