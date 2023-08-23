Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has plunged by -1.12 when compared to previous closing price of 96.47, but the company has seen a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-08-07 that Defense firms are vigorously pursuing use of artificial intelligence in their product offerings, but the challenges are different from those of civilian AI applications.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LDOS is $114.85, which is $19.11 above the current market price. The public float for LDOS is 136.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume for LDOS on August 23, 2023 was 915.26K shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS’s stock has seen a -2.26% decrease for the week, with a 4.33% rise in the past month and a 19.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for Leidos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for LDOS’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $102 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LDOS Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.56. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, who sale 3,098 shares at the price of $96.95 back on Aug 04. After this action, KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR now owns 84,277 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $300,360 using the latest closing price.

Bell Thomas Arthur, the CEO of Leidos Holdings Inc., purchase 6,300 shares at $78.81 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Bell Thomas Arthur is holding 6,300 shares at $496,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.