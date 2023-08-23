Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is above average at 39.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.

The public float for IR is 403.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IR on August 23, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 66.70, however, the company has experienced a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Ingersoll Rand (IR) completes acquisition of Roots, expanding its IT&S segment portfolio with incremental low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies.

IR’s Market Performance

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen a -0.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.42% gain in the past month and a 11.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for IR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for IR’s stock, with a 14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.60. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 27,169 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 73,877 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,765,985 using the latest closing price.

Keene Kathleen M., the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 4,003 shares at $62.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Keene Kathleen M. is holding 1,879 shares at $250,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.