Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) has surged by 7.23 when compared to previous closing price of 1.80, but the company has seen a 9.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-12-16 that While 2022 has been a terrible year for investors looking for penny stocks to buy, 2023 might not be as bad. The economy went through a choppy year, and particularly volatile assets such as penny stocks sold off painfully.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) by analysts is $11.00, which is $9.07 above the current market price. The public float for IMMX is 7.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of IMMX was 140.34K shares.

IMMX’s Market Performance

IMMX stock saw a decrease of 9.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.85% and a quarterly a decrease of 19.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for IMMX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.21% for the last 200 days.

IMMX Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9170. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw -15.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The total capital return value is set at -52.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.84. Equity return is now at value -83.00, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.