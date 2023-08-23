Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, HBM stock has gone up by 3.28%, with a monthly decline of -14.62% and a quarterly surge of 7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.92% for HBM’s stock, with a -5.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HBM is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HBM is $7.31, which is $2.82 above than the current price. The public float for HBM is 311.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume of HBM on August 23, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.99 in relation to its previous close of 4.78. However, the company has experienced a 3.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Although the revenue and EPS for HudBay Minerals (HBM) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

HBM Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at +4.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.54. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.20. Total debt to assets is 28.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.