Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.77 in comparison to its previous close of 16.31, however, the company has experienced a 3.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that The manufacturing sector has been hit hard in recent years, manufacturing stocks are having quite a time. The global pandemic precipitated incessant supply chain disruptions and forced many manufacturers to delay orders, resulting in lower revenues and margins.

Is It Worth Investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is above average at 10.29x. The 36-month beta value for HOLI is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOLI is $24.00, which is $2.26 above than the current price. The public float for HOLI is 55.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of HOLI on August 23, 2023 was 132.98K shares.

HOLI’s Market Performance

HOLI stock saw an increase of 3.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.42% and a quarterly increase of 9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for HOLI’s stock, with a 3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HOLI Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. saw 7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.29 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stands at +13.76. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.