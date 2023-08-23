HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is $321.48, which is $46.35 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 199.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCA on August 23, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 274.82, but the company has seen a 2.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock’s price.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has seen a 2.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.63% decline in the past month and a -0.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for HCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for HCA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCA Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.16. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Torres Kathryn A., who sale 5,204 shares at the price of $269.12 back on Aug 14. After this action, Torres Kathryn A. now owns 19,760 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $1,400,516 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Jeffrey E., the SVP-Government Relations of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Cohen Jeffrey E. is holding 4,414 shares at $405,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -211.10, with 11.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.