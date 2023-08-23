H World Group Limited (HTHT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

The public float for HTHT is 315.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTHT on August 23, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has soared by 0.39 in relation to previous closing price of 43.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-10 that SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”) a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and interim of 2023 on Thursday, August 24, 2023 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market.

HTHT’s Market Performance

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has experienced a -5.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.19% rise in the past month, and a 3.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.92% for HTHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.55. In addition, H World Group Limited saw 2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.