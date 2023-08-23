GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) by analysts is $360.00, The public float for GRI is 1.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of GRI was 11.90K shares.

GRI) stock’s latest price update

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI)’s stock price has plunge by -14.18relation to previous closing price of 2.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-24 that – Live moderated webcast with members of the GRI Bio management team on Thursday, July 27 th at 1:00 PM ET

GRI’s Market Performance

GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) has seen a -11.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.64% decline in the past month and a -66.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for GRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.26% for GRI’s stock, with a -72.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRI Trading at -43.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -37.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRI fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, GRI Bio Inc. saw -73.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRI

The total capital return value is set at -166.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.65. Equity return is now at value -285.70, with -136.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.