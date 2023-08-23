Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) has dropped by -7.48 compared to previous close of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-09 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), will release its 2023 second quarter operational and financial results after market hours on August 15, 2023. SECOND QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on August 16, 2023 to discuss the financial results for the quarter. Dial in Numbers: Toll Free N.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GBNH is $1.62, which is $1.33 above than the current price. The public float for GBNH is 18.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of GBNH on August 23, 2023 was 883.13K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH stock saw a decrease of -25.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.73% for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.97% for GBNH’s stock, with a -77.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -43.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH fell by -25.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3799. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc. saw -84.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc. stands at -89.32. The total capital return value is set at -42.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.