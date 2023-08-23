GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPRO is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is $5.15, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for GPRO is 125.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On August 23, 2023, GPRO’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) has decreased by -1.33 when compared to last closing price of 3.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-22 that GoPro is returning to its pre-pandemic playbook to generate sales growth, and it’s starting to work. The company delivers solid growth in its new subscription business, which attracts a high gross profit margin.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GPRO’s stock has fallen by -0.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.49% and a quarterly drop of -11.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for GoPro Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for GPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.25% for the last 200 days.

GPRO Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from Lafrades Charles, who sale 7,571 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Aug 16. After this action, Lafrades Charles now owns 105,640 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $27,786 using the latest closing price.

Saltman Eve T., the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of GoPro Inc., sale 4,958 shares at $3.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Saltman Eve T. is holding 219,732 shares at $18,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.