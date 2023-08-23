GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) has surged by 1.22 when compared to previous closing price of 33.59, but the company has seen a 3.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.19 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is $41.42, which is $7.24 above the current market price. The public float for GFL is 346.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on August 23, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL’s stock has seen a 3.79% increase for the week, with a -9.09% drop in the past month and a -8.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for GFL Environmental Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of 3.11% for the last 200 days.

GFL Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.68. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 16.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.