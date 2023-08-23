Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is $36.38, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for GNTX is 232.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on August 23, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.50relation to previous closing price of 31.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Investors with an interest in Automotive – Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) and Gentex (GNTX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX’s stock has fallen by -3.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.79% and a quarterly rise of 15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Gentex Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for GNTX’s stock, with a 11.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNTX Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.01. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 16.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $33.52 back on Jul 31. After this action, ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR now owns 4,716 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $148,043 using the latest closing price.

Starkoff Kathleen, the Director of Gentex Corporation, sale 4,430 shares at $33.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Starkoff Kathleen is holding 21,441 shares at $147,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 15.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.