Genpact Limited (G) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is above average at 16.63x. The 36-month beta value for G is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for G is 166.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of G on August 23, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

G) stock’s latest price update

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G)’s stock price has increased by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 36.26. However, the company has seen a 1.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that Genpact’s (G) second-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues rise year over year.

G’s Market Performance

G’s stock has risen by 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.27% and a quarterly drop of -4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Genpact Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for G’s stock, with a -15.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

G Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.55. In addition, Genpact Limited saw -21.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Tyagarajan N. V., who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $35.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Tyagarajan N. V. now owns 8,300 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $61,014 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Piyush, the Senior Vice President and CHRO of Genpact Limited, sale 29,491 shares at $37.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Mehta Piyush is holding 106,212 shares at $1,096,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Genpact Limited (G) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.