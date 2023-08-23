Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 116.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-06 that Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial), a renowned manufacturer of power generation equipment, recently reported a daily gain of 2.87% with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.41. But is the stock significantly undervalued?

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is above average at 47.55x. The 36-month beta value for GNRC is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GNRC is $141.19, which is $27.94 above than the current price. The public float for GNRC is 61.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.23% of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on August 23, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC stock saw a decrease of 0.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.80% for GNRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $160 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at -13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -23.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.38. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $152.22 back on Aug 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 607,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $761,100 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 250 shares at $152.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 16,368 shares at $38,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.