Fluor Corporation (FLR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLR is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FLR is 141.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLR on August 23, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

FLR) stock’s latest price update

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 33.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that Fluor (FLR) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

FLR’s Market Performance

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has experienced a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.50% rise in the past month, and a 19.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for FLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for FLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $40 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLR Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.13. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Dillow Stacy L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $30.30 back on Jun 07. After this action, Dillow Stacy L now owns 75,929 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $606,088 using the latest closing price.

Breuer James R, the Group President of Fluor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $37.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Breuer James R is holding 41,742 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.