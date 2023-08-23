FIGS Inc. (FIGS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) is 83.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIGS is 1.42.

The average price recommended by analysts for FIGS Inc. (FIGS) is $8.93, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for FIGS is 118.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.44% of that float. On August 23, 2023, FIGS’s average trading volume was 2.90M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FIGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) has surged by 0.39 when compared to previous closing price of 6.33, but the company has seen a -8.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Investors interested in Retail – Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Boot Barn (BOOT) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

FIGS’s Market Performance

FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has seen a -8.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.49% decline in the past month and a -23.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.24% for FIGS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.36% for the last 200 days.

FIGS Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw -5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Hasson Heather L., who sale 39,533 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Aug 07. After this action, Hasson Heather L. now owns 1,291,609 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $278,708 using the latest closing price.

Turenshine Daniella, the Chief Financial Officer of FIGS Inc., sale 4,201 shares at $7.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Turenshine Daniella is holding 431,799 shares at $29,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for FIGS Inc. stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on FIGS Inc. (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.