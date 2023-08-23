Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 127.33. However, the company has experienced a -1.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-22 that The stock market, much like the ebb and flow of tides, has its moments of highs and lows. In the vast ocean of S&P 500 stocks, there are some that currently find themselves in an oversold territory.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) by analysts is $161.08, which is $34.58 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 209.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On August 23, 2023, the average trading volume of EXR was 1.91M shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a -1.89% decrease in the past week, with a -13.59% drop in the past month, and a -14.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for EXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.26% for EXR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $164 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXR Trading at -11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.58. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $160.07 back on Apr 04. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 15,144 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $800,350 using the latest closing price.

Herrington Matthew T, the EVP & COO of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 650 shares at $165.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Herrington Matthew T is holding 6,405 shares at $107,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.