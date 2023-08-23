Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.55relation to previous closing price of 82.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-16 that Growing revenue, an improving bottom line, and exciting opportunities paint a bright future for Exact Sciences. Novo Nordisk is virtually unmatched in the diabetes drug market, with more potential medicines on the way.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXAS is $107.68, which is $26.5 above the current price. The public float for EXAS is 178.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAS on August 23, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen a -4.84% decrease in the past week, with a -12.77% drop in the past month, and a -2.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.14% for EXAS’s stock, with a 18.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAS Trading at -10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.44. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 65.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Baranick Brian, who sale 1,350 shares at the price of $85.04 back on Aug 07. After this action, Baranick Brian now owns 8,871 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $114,804 using the latest closing price.

Doyle James Edward, the Director of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $97.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Doyle James Edward is holding 52,110 shares at $194,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.