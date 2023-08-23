Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) Stock

The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a -2.51% decrease in the past week, with a -7.15% drop in the past month, and a -0.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for TD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.77% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is above average at 10.42x. The 36-month beta value for TD is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TD is $68.97, which is $10.56 above than the current price. The public float for TD is 1.80B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume of TD on August 23, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

TD stock's latest price update

The stock price of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has plunged by -1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 61.68, but the company has seen a -2.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Investors with an interest in Banks – Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

TD Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.72. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +27.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 175.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.71. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.