Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) Stock

In the past week, HDSN stock has gone up by 15.51%, with a monthly gain of 26.06% and a quarterly surge of 23.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.60% for Hudson Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.46% for HDSN’s stock, with a 18.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Right Now?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HDSN is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HDSN is $13.00, which is $1.68 above the current price. The public float for HDSN is 37.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDSN on August 23, 2023 was 553.51K shares.

HDSN) stock’s latest price update

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.22 in comparison to its previous close of 10.46, however, the company has experienced a 15.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-28 that Hudson Technologies provides sustainable refrigerant products and services to the HVACR industry. The company faces long-term tailwinds from climate change. With a PEGY of 0.26x, a forward EV/EBITDA of 4.85x, and trailing Price/Cash flow of 5.92x, I currently consider them significantly undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HDSN Trading at 18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN rose by +15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw 11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Prouty Eric A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.56 back on Jun 14. After this action, Prouty Eric A now owns 142,021 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $191,200 using the latest closing price.

ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P is holding 126,578 shares at $8,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.44 for the present operating margin

+49.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at +31.92. The total capital return value is set at 66.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.23. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.46. Total debt to assets is 18.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.