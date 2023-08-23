Evaluating the Impact of 0.93 Increase on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) Stock

In the past week, SSNC stock has gone down by -1.26%, with a monthly decline of -10.02% and a quarterly plunge of -0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for SSNC’s stock, with a -1.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SSNC is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SSNC is $67.88, which is $11.57 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 215.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for SSNC on August 23, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

SSNC) stock’s latest price update

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.93relation to previous closing price of 55.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that The watchlist from July posted a gain of 5.36% last month, outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF and Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for August offer an average dividend yield of 1.58% and appear about 32% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is beating VIG by 5.24% and SPY by 4.53%.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSNC Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.92. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from PEDONTI PATRICK J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $60.03 back on Jun 16. After this action, PEDONTI PATRICK J now owns 0 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $12,005,020 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.