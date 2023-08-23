Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has decreased by -1.78 when compared to last closing price of 27.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that Equitable Holdings achieved record net inflows of $1.4 billion in the Retirement segment, indicating strong demand and positive market outlook. The company’s diversified financial services and solid fundamentals, including a high cash flow margin and strong dividend growth, make it an attractive investment. EQH’s focus on high-value assets and plans for growth in asset management position it for rapid growth in the coming years.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EQH is $36.60, which is $9.86 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 345.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for EQH on August 23, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH’s stock has seen a -2.28% decrease for the week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month and a 7.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Equitable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

EQH Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.28. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 20.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.