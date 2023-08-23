Equifax Inc.’s (EFX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Equifax Inc. (EFX) has seen a -0.79% decrease in the past week, with a -7.09% drop in the past month, and a -10.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for EFX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.30% for EFX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is 45.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EFX is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Equifax Inc. (EFX) is $228.82, which is $36.79 above the current market price. The public float for EFX is 122.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On August 23, 2023, EFX’s average trading volume was 908.32K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has increased by 0.10 when compared to last closing price of 191.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Investors interested in Financial Transaction Services stocks are likely familiar with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) and Equifax (EFX).

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $195 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.66. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Begor Mark W, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $201.38 back on Aug 02. After this action, Begor Mark W now owns 69,902 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $1,409,658 using the latest closing price.

GAMBLE JOHN W JR, the EVP, CFO & COO of Equifax Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $201.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that GAMBLE JOHN W JR is holding 44,026 shares at $503,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.39. Total debt to assets is 50.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equifax Inc. (EFX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.