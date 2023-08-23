Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET Corporate Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Jim Kras – Chief Executive Officer Mike James – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Edible Garden Second Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EDBL is also noteworthy at 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDBL is $7.00, which is $5.48 above than the current price. The public float for EDBL is 2.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of EDBL on August 23, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

The stock of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has seen a 2.70% increase in the past week, with a 14.29% rise in the past month, and a -8.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.31% for EDBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.04% for EDBL’s stock, with a -65.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDBL Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2993. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw -75.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from DonAroma Pamela, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Jun 02. After this action, DonAroma Pamela now owns 1,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $1,510 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Kras James E. is holding 47,265 shares at $1,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.94 for the present operating margin

+3.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -107.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.