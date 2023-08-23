Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EC is $48910.71, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume for EC on August 23, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has dropped by -0.36 compared to previous close of 11.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that Investors often overlook emerging market stocks, especially in times of uncertainty and volatility. The U.S. Federal Reserve began to raise interest rates in last year, incentivizing investors to put more money in U.S. treasuries.

EC’s Market Performance

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a 0.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.88% decline in the past month and a 18.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for EC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for EC’s stock, with a 8.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EC Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.