EchoStar Corporation (SATS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EchoStar Corporation (SATS) is $39.50, which is $21.18 above the current market price. The public float for SATS is 33.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SATS on August 23, 2023 was 413.39K shares.

SATS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) has decreased by -1.77 when compared to last closing price of 18.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-08-10 that Dish Network’s merger with EchoStar delivered a one-day boost to beaten-up DISH stock. Now investors are wondering what’s next.

SATS’s Market Performance

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) has seen a -17.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.93% decline in the past month and a 13.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for SATS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.61% for SATS’s stock, with a 2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SATS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SATS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SATS Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATS fell by -17.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.68. In addition, EchoStar Corporation saw 9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EchoStar Corporation stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on EchoStar Corporation (SATS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.03. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EchoStar Corporation (SATS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.